Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Forward Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of Forward Industries stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Forward Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Forward Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in Forward Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

