Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Forward Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.
Forward Industries Price Performance
Shares of Forward Industries stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.
