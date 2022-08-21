Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.79 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,418. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after purchasing an additional 450,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,862,000 after purchasing an additional 243,369 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,548,000 after purchasing an additional 252,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,054,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,541,000 after purchasing an additional 90,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 32.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,504,000 after buying an additional 375,528 shares during the period. 71.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

See Also

