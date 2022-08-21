First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Acquired by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,216,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,226,000 after purchasing an additional 708,690 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 652,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after buying an additional 75,174 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 414,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPEI stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76.

