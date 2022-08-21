First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD reduced its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,244 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,784 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth about $168,000. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCF traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,985. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.01. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 32.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

FCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

