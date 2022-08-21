First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of First Capital stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.73. First Capital has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.22.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 28.32%.

First Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.71%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.28% of First Capital worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

