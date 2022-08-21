Filecoin (FIL) Price Hits $6.42 on Exchanges

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $6.42 or 0.00029821 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.70 billion and $240.74 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 264,876,138 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

