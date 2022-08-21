Fiduciary Planning LLC Purchases 51,651 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,651 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $9,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 121,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 788,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,777,000 after buying an additional 148,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $534,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.96. 13,892,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,933,979. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $38.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.85.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

