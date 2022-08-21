Fiduciary Planning LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.6% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,536,987,000 after purchasing an additional 304,829 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,828,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,954,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,800 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.03.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $9.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.49. The stock had a trading volume of 44,158,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,415,344. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

