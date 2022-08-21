Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.74-$1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.58 billion-$3.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$7.10 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.74.

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,124,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,474. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $130.55.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

