Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.86.

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,736 shares of company stock worth $131,599 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

Fastenal Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 82,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.35.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

