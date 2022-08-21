Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.48 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.80.
Shares of EXR opened at $211.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.72 and a 200 day moving average of $188.83. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $156.70 and a 12 month high of $228.84.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
