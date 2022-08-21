Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.80.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $211.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.72 and a 200 day moving average of $188.83. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $156.70 and a 12 month high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.