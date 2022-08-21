Expanse (EXP) One Day Volume Tops $171.00

Expanse (EXP) traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. Expanse has a market capitalization of $261,322.82 and approximately $171.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000448 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech.

Expanse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

