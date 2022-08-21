Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 million-$15.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.75 million.
MRAM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.45. 235,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,880. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a market cap of $150.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.31. Everspin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.
Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.
