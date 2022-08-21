Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 million-$15.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.75 million.

Everspin Technologies Price Performance

MRAM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.45. 235,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,880. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a market cap of $150.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.31. Everspin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everspin Technologies

Institutional Trading of Everspin Technologies

In other Everspin Technologies news, VP Troy Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 28,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $211,984.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,977.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Troy Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,113 shares in the company, valued at $146,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,408 shares of company stock worth $311,561 in the last ninety days. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

Further Reading

