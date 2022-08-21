Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for UGE International Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of UGE International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 17th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for UGE International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for UGE International’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

UGE International stock opened at C$1.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.17 million and a PE ratio of -7.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.14. UGE International has a twelve month low of C$0.72 and a twelve month high of C$2.05.

UGE International ( CVE:UGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.29 million.

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

