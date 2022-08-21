EPIK Prime (EPIK) Market Cap Reaches $4.24 Million

EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. EPIK Prime has a market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $264,485.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EPIK Prime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, EPIK Prime has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,583.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003805 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00128762 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00032896 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00101919 BTC.
EPIK Prime Profile
EPIK Prime is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,547,253 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling EPIK Prime
