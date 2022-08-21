ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENG opened at $1.52 on Thursday. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENG. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

