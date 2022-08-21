EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.94.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EngageSmart

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in EngageSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EngageSmart Price Performance

Shares of EngageSmart stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92. EngageSmart has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $38.83.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EngageSmart will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

EngageSmart Company Profile

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

