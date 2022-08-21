Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,294,331 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,368 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $24,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 6.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,949,105 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,122 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,657,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after acquiring an additional 330,102 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. SIG North Trading ULC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 405,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXK shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.97. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $589.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

