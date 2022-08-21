Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a mkt perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.8 %

EMR stock opened at $88.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.85 and its 200 day moving average is $89.28. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

