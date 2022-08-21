Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Lowered by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 2.1% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 118,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.73, for a total transaction of $35,981,276.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,353,810 shares in the company, valued at $31,893,758,901.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 118,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.73, for a total transaction of $35,981,276.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,353,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,893,758,901.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,114,591 shares of company stock valued at $355,690,328 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $322.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,393,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,102. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $316.47 and its 200-day moving average is $294.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.