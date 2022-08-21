Element Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,807 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.14. 8,702,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,521,066. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $219.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

