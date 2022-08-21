Element Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.9% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 25,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $162.72. 8,172,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,819,435. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $158.02 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

