eBoost Trading Down 6.1% This Week (EBST)

eBoost (EBST) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $353,942.08 and $18.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024033 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00256347 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001077 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000925 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

