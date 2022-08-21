easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives GBX 636.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 636.43 ($7.69).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.76) price objective on easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.32) price objective on easyJet in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 800 ($9.67) price objective on easyJet in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($9.67) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Stock Performance

LON EZJ opened at GBX 383 ($4.63) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 338.25 ($4.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 862 ($10.42). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 393.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 496.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at easyJet

easyJet Company Profile

In related news, insider Moni Mannings acquired 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.56) per share, with a total value of £9,949.03 ($12,021.54). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,021.

(Get Rating)

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.