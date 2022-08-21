Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 391 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BankUnited by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 83,630 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 663,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,187,000 after purchasing an additional 80,025 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,113,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $306,981.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of BKU opened at $40.15 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $238.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.42 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 32.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BankUnited to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

