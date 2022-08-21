Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 364 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Price Performance

Catalent stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.41 and its 200 day moving average is $103.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $86.34 and a one year high of $142.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Catalent Profile

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $37,094.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,462 shares of company stock valued at $476,951 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

