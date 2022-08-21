Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 303 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,774,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,076,000 after buying an additional 45,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $41.65 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $62.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 148.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $498.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

