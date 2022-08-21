Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 188 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 35.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Carter’s by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Carter’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Carter’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

Carter’s Price Performance

In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at $990,970.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s stock opened at $81.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average is $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.29. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $67.88 and a one year high of $111.17.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Carter’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.