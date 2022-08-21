Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 103 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $10,850,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 179,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $138.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CFR. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

