Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

ACWI opened at $90.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.63. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $81.26 and a 12 month high of $107.46.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

