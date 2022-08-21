Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $49,000 Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 214.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,732 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 379,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,825,000 after acquiring an additional 224,543 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,211,000 after acquiring an additional 192,302 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,423,000 after buying an additional 168,089 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $84.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $77.89 and a 12-month high of $125.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.94.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.