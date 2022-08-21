Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Teradyne by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Teradyne by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $96.85 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.23.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TER. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

