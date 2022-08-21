Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 704.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 29,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 102,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,250,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSL opened at $312.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.33. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.04 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.73%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

