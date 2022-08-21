Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 77.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 6.6% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Terminix Global Stock Performance

About Terminix Global

Shares of TMX stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 83.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.27.

(Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.