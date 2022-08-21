Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.20). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $193,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,984.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.5% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 40,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.6% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.1% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 56,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.