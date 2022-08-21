e-Gulden 24 Hour Volume Hits $50.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0555 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $952,168.94 and approximately $50.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00257078 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001078 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000936 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,037 coins and its circulating supply is 17,170,880 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.