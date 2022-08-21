Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives $118.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.50.

DY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 142.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DY opened at $113.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.43. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $64.77 and a 12 month high of $115.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.51 and its 200 day moving average is $93.47.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.40. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $876.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries



Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

