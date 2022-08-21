Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Takes $324,000 Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 17,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

NYSE:NS opened at $15.80 on Friday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -122.14%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.