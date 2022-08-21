Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.9 %

LLY opened at $322.77 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $306.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.00.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.95, for a total transaction of $12,855,409.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,212,200 shares in the company, valued at $32,505,309,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,114,591 shares of company stock worth $355,690,328 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

