Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Raised by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 158.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,537 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.05% of Dollar General worth $25,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar General Stock Performance

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $253.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.45. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

