Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Diversified United Investment’s previous final dividend of $0.09.

Diversified United Investment Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15.

Diversified United Investment Company Profile

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

