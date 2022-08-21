disBalancer (DDOS) Price Reaches $0.0777

disBalancer (DDOS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for about $0.0777 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, disBalancer has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $498,170.48 and $57,628.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002152 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00772398 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
disBalancer Coin Profile
disBalancer’s total supply is 7,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,407,940 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.
Buying and Selling disBalancer
