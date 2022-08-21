disBalancer (DDOS) Price Reaches $0.0777

disBalancer (DDOS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for about $0.0777 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, disBalancer has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $498,170.48 and $57,628.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00772398 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 7,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,407,940 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

