DFI.Money Price Hits $1,037.99 on Exchanges (YFII)

DFI.Money (YFII) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 37.1% lower against the dollar. One DFI.Money coin can now be purchased for $1,037.99 or 0.04894264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $40.06 million and $169.97 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,208.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003721 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00126652 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00104339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00032611 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money (YFII) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#.

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.