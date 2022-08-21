DEXTools (DEXT) Price Reaches $0.14

DEXTools (DEXT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. DEXTools has a total market cap of $13.30 million and $364,890.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,456.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003787 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00128635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00033100 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00094976 BTC.

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,398,076 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

