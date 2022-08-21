DEXA COIN (DEXA) Reaches Market Cap of $1.65 Million

DEXA COIN (DEXA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One DEXA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXA COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $140,319.00 worth of DEXA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEXA COIN has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002120 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00780804 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DEXA COIN Profile
DEXA COIN’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for DEXA COIN is medium.com/@DEXA_COIN. DEXA COIN’s official website is dexacoin.net. DEXA COIN’s official Twitter account is @DEXA_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DEXA COIN Coin Trading
