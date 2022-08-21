DEXA COIN (DEXA) Reaches Market Cap of $1.65 Million

DEXA COIN (DEXA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One DEXA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXA COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $140,319.00 worth of DEXA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEXA COIN has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00780804 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DEXA COIN’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for DEXA COIN is medium.com/@DEXA_COIN. DEXA COIN’s official website is dexacoin.net. DEXA COIN’s official Twitter account is @DEXA_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

