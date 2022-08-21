DeversiFi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $435,573.00 (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, DeversiFi has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. DeversiFi has a market cap of $33.22 million and $435,573.00 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeversiFi coin can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00006596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002113 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00778151 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About DeversiFi
DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
