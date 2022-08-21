Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Price Target to GBX 230

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MGPUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on M&G from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on M&G from GBX 226 ($2.73) to GBX 195 ($2.36) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC raised M&G from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $211.92.

M&G Price Performance

M&G stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. M&G has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

