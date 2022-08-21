Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,070 shares of company stock worth $34,022,033 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $157.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,834,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,558,351. The firm has a market cap of $309.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $93.21 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

