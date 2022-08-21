Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 442 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2,757.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $354.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.86. The stock has a market cap of $342.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.