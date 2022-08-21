Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 320 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $26.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $476.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,874. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $455.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.73. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $375.87 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

